Your grad has worked long and hard to reach this moment. They’ve spent countless hours sweating over term papers, studying for exams, memorizing facts and sitting through lectures. Now it’s time to give them credit for their valiant efforts.

With our graduation announcement templates, you can tell all of your friends and family about your grad’s achievements in style. We’ve got a whole range of designs—from funny to sentimental, classy to cartoonish. Choose a photo-based design if you want to include a shot of your recent grad in all their glory.

Whether you’re looking for a college graduation announcement template or a version for your high school grad, we’ve got you covered. Just scroll through are large selection and you’re sure to find one that’s just right for your special someone.

These graduation announcement templates are great for printing out and mailing to your recipients. Or if you’d rather, you can email or post them on social media. Whatever you choose, make sure you don’t let this important occasion pass unnoticed!