Weekly Workout Plan design, with blue-red-purple color scheme and runner graphic being added.

Start each day off on the right foot thanks to our list maker tools. Quickly customize checklists, to-do lists, and planner templates for maximum organization.

Weekly Workout Plan design, with blue-red-purple color scheme and runner graphic being added.

Keep your life organized with our templates

Searching for a list to keep you on track? PicMonkey’s list maker is filled with customizable planners and list templates.

"Stuff I Gotta Do" list design, with space for text and beach background.
Workout plan list template with blue and red background, space to write for each day of the week, as well as space for notes.
Daily To-Do List template with categories for schedule, to-do list, tomorrow's list, and notes.
Meal planner template with red, gray, and black color scheme.
How to make a list in PicMonkey

Select your list template

Browse through our list templates, or start from scratch with a blank canvas.

Edit the title and copy

Customize the list’s text with your own and edit the font type and size to make a list that’s catered to you.

Customize colors and graphics

Edit the list colors and add images or graphics to spruce up your list some more.

Download and print

Download and print your new list! Your design autosaves in PicMonkey's cloud storage if you ever need to re-edit.

Illustrations for any list

Choose from 1000s of customizable illustrations, symbols, and icons to adorn your list. From themed graphics to seasonal icons, we’ve got everything (and more!) to make a to-do list that you can't wait to use.

A variety of graphics, symbols, and icons available for use in PicMonkey.
PicMonkey to-do list template with one of several list maker tools open: the Textures & Patterns menu, with various textures like Dust & Scratches, Botanical Patterns, and Retro Patterns available.

Get creative with textures and patterns

Textures and patterns are design go-tos when jazzing up a list. Whether you’re interested in botanical or retro-inspired patterns, or even realistic paper textures — PicMonkey has it.

Layer textures into your design with easy-to-use blend tools for a list that's sure to be filled out.

Check your list on the go with our app

It’s hard to stay on top of your to-do list without portability. Use PicMonkey's mobile app to design on the go and keep your list with you at all times. Access all the same tools you need, even when you need to be out and about.

Vision board design being customized in PicMonkey and on PicMonkey's mobile app.
More list-making essentials

PicMonkey’s list maker has everything you need to get organized.
