Monogram Maker

How to make a monogram

1
Pick a template

Choose a monogram design you like from PicMonkey templates

2
Add photos

Replace photos with your own or from our stock photo library.

3
Customize

Replace text with your own, and customize color, size, and text effects.

4
Share

Export or share to all your social channels.

Why PicMonkey for YouTube Banners

Minimal learning curve

Our easy and intuitive tools allow you to start editing photos and creating spectacular YouTube banners immediately, no matter your skill level.

Extensive feature set

Start with a professionally designed YouTube banner template or take advantage of our high-powered tools to make custom images from scratch.

So much for so little

Get everything you need to create fabulous images for one low price, with no one-off purchases or hidden costs.

Create with graphics

We’ve got thousands of awesome graphics in a multitude of styles, shapes, and sizes that you can use to create designs that will get noticed.

Create with stock photos

We’ve got tons of gorgeous, authentic stock photos taken by some of the best photographers in the world that you can use to create a truly unique image.

Making monograms in PicMonkey

Monograms have long been used to connote status in personal communications — stationery, thank you cards, wedding invites — as well used for looking fancy schmancy on stuff like cufflinks and towels. But monograms can also carry serious brand weight when they form the core element of a logo — think Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Fendi, and Chanel. We'll show you how to make a stunning one that perfectly captures your style...

