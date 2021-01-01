Free Trial

Colorful flyer design with PicMonkey customization options: “Add photos,” “Add text,” and “Change color.”

PicMonkey’s free flyer maker tools help you craft epic digital or print flyers for any purpose. Customize a professional template with images, graphics, text & more for a one-of-a-kind flyer.

Make flyers fast with PicMonkey templates

Our free flyer maker is easy-to-use and stacked with original, designer-made flyer templates. Find the perfect template that mirrors what you’re made of!

How to make a flyer in PicMonkey

Pick your template

Choose a design from our template library, or start from scratch with a blank canvas.

Add photos

Upload personal pics to replace the template’s images. Don’t have any? Check out our infinite supply of stock photos.

Time to customize

Customize more with colors and fonts. Don’t forget to check out luxe effects and textures!

Download your flyer

Download and share your fresh new flyer! Your design autosaves in Hub, our cloud storage, if you ever need to come back to it.

Cooking class flyer with graphics and stock photography being added to the design.

Endless stock photos and graphics

Our free flyer maker is loaded with assets for you to use. Choose from 1000s of graphics and millions of stock photos, all taken by pro photographers. Customize to your whimsy and bask in the glory of options for your flyer design.

Hundreds of unique fonts and the tools to boot

Avoid eyesores and font flubs with PicMonkey’s large collection of fonts. Pair styles for perfect visual cohesion. Customize text color and size, and use effects like curve, shadow, or outline to make it pop off the page!

PicMonkey open house flyer design with text layer being added to it and Recent Fonts menu open.
Flyer templates available for customizing in PicMonkey.

Your one-stop shop for making flyers

The ultimate PicMonkey perk? You can make top-notch flyers with no prior design experience. Our easy-to-use templates and tools run the gamut of design styles and capabilities. Ready to create? We’ll walk you through making a flyer step-by-step.

