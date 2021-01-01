Free Trial

Free Brochure Maker

Colorful travel brochure created in PicMonkey

Showcase your brand, sell your product, promote your next event — our free brochure maker helps you do all three. Start with a professionally made template and customize to make your own eye-catching brochure design.

Start a free trialMake a brochure
Colorful travel brochure created in PicMonkey

How to make a brochure in PicMonkey

Start your project

Click Create new and choose a professionally designed brochure template. Or start fresh with a pre-sized blank canvas.

Add images, graphics, & text

Swap the template’s images with your own. Add graphics, icons, or stickers. Replace text or add your own.

Customize to fit your brand

Versatile image, graphic, and text tools make it easy to get the brand-inspired look you want. 

Download & share

Export as a JPG, PNG, or PDF (a Pro feature). Your design autosaves in Hub, our cloud storage, if you need to edit later.

Start a free trial
Various multi-page brochure templates available in PicMonkey.

Save time with gorgeous brochure templates

Our designer-crafted templates are missing only one thing: You.

• Perfect for novices and professionals alike.

• Multi-page templates for tri-fold brochure designs.

• Easy-to-use tools to make the design your own.

See all brochure templates
Various multi-page brochure templates available in PicMonkey.

Our free brochure maker comes loaded with goodies

Customize your brochure with a bazillion (and one) assets:

• Millions of stock photos from Shutterstock.

• Graphics, icons, and stickers — all customizable.

• Pair fonts and make ‘em pop with trendy text effects.

Start with the stock
Various design elements available in PicMonkey: stock photos, graphics, fonts, and colors.
Various design elements available in PicMonkey: stock photos, graphics, fonts, and colors.
Start a free trial
A PicMonkey brochure template with crop and bleed marks set for printing.

Advanced tools to finish the job

Crop and bleed marks go the extra mile in getting your work juuuust right:

• Toggle on and off with a single click.

• Know where (and where not) to stick your design goods.

• Download with crop marks — your print shop will thank you!

Learn how to set crop and bleed marks
A PicMonkey brochure template with crop and bleed marks set for printing.

DIY? Our collage tool helps prevent DI-Whyyy

Make starting from scratch easier with PicMonkey’s collage maker:

• Dozens of multi-cell layouts with plenty of design space.

• Auto-alignment prevents symmetry gone wrong.

• Click and drag cells to resize as you design.

Turn a collage into a brochure
Various PicMonkey collage layouts over a completed collage design.
Various PicMonkey collage layouts over a completed collage design.

More about making brochures

A bright green menu design for “Los Potrillos Taqueria,” next to a plate of tacos.
Your Guide to Brochure Design

The complete how-to for making eye-catching brochure designs.

Various font pairings with design template examples where these pairings are used.
30 Font Pairings for All Your Designs

Multiple fonts? Learn how to pair them right for visually pleasing brochures.

Orange background with chart and graph symbols and icons: circle chart, bar graph, line graph, and pie chart.
Types of Charts & Graphs

If you wanna use a chart or graph in your brochure, this is the article to read first. 

Get maximum impact from your designs with PicMonkey.
Start a free trial