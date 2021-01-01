Free Infographic Maker
PicMonkey’s free infographic maker tools and templates will take your data-driven infographic from blah to wow! Customize your designs with pro fonts, graphics, and colors for easy reading.
Jumpstart the design process with eye-catching infographic templates
Say goodbye to spending hours putting together an unsuccessful infographic — and hello to stunning and professional infographics just waiting for you to customize.
How to make an infographic in PicMonkey
Choose your template
Browse our designer-created templates—or start from scratch with a blank canvas.
Customize text & graphics
Add in concise, custom copy and edit your fonts and graphics.
Change overall colors
Create consistency with a cohesive color palette.
Download and share
Download your infographic as a JPG, PNG, or PDF and share with the world!
Editable graphics, right at your fingertips
PicMonkey’s graphics library features a vast array of styles, shapes, and sizes — giving your infographic the engaging visuals it deserves. Take your infographic design to the next level with editable icons, symbols, and realistic textures.
Take the guesswork out of sourcing fonts
Serif, display, sans serif, script — oh my! Luckily, PicMonkey has you covered with hundreds of ready-to-go fonts.
Pair fonts together for perfect cohesion, professional presentation, and easy readability. Or grab a pre-made text layout that'll do the job for you!
Make dynamic infographics with animation
PicMonkey Pro is packed with powerful tools — like animation — that let you create with maximum impact in mind.
Jiggle your graphics, float your text, drop in your charts — the choices are yours! Add effects and customize how they move within your infographic.