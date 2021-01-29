Find new Outline adjustment sliders under the effects tab on the Image, Graphic, and Text palettes

Adding an outline to your designs has majorly evolved—it's not just about putting a border on a pic—au contraire! It's a fresh design statement, a little extra sumthin-sumthin that can mean the difference between, say, a boring old YouTube thumbnail design and a visually-arresting, standout YouTube thumbnail design.

At PicMonkey you can add a simple outline to most design elements—text, images, or graphics—and it's one of our most-used design features. Now you can also adjust the angle and distance of that outline, creating a SUPER COOL outline sketch effect.

Follow along with this video tutorial (1:04) to get the most out of the Outline feature:

Steps for using the Outline tool in a design: