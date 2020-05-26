Pro Features
Millions of Stock Photos for Pro Subscribers from iStock by Getty
PicMonkey Pro subscribers have exclusive access to millions of just-added stock photos from iStock b...
Automatic Background Remover, Plus Design Inspo!
Remove a photo background in one click. As in, open a photo, click the button, and poof, it’s gone. ...
How to Use Your Own Fonts in PicMonkey
Upload your own fonts to use in PicMonkey desktop and mobile. Learn how.
Use Smart Resize to Output Your Image to Multiple Sizes Supafast
Learn how to use Smart Resize to instantly output an image to multiple sizes without stretching or s...
Background Remover Comes to the PicMonkey App
Use PicMonkey's background remover app to instantly erase the background of your photo with one clic...
Create a Brand Kit to Keep Your Look Consistent
Learn how to create your brand kit in PicMonkey so you can save your fonts, logos, colors, templates...