How Can I Download and Share an Editable PDF?

A PDF, or Portable Document Format, is a file format brought to life by Adobe in 1993 with the goal of making a shareable file not reliant upon any application software. Chances are you’ve used PDFs aplenty. In this tutorial, we’ll walk you through how to download a high-quality editable PDF from PicMonkey.

Downloading an editable PDF from PicMonkey

Downloading an editable PDF from PicMonkey gives you a print-ready document that, if needed, can be edited by others in Adobe Acrobat or another PDF editor, all without jeopardizing your document's text quality. Note that downloading a design as a PDF is only available to Pro and Business subscribers.

To download an editable PDF:

Click Download on the right corner of the top toolbar. Select the Print tab, then choose Print PDF as your print type. Download your document for print or sharing.

Editable PDF FAQs

Q: Will all of my text be editable?

A: No. Only simple text that’s on top of any other layer will be saved as editable text. This means that any rotated or curved text, as well as text with text effects applied, will be flattened into your document and not editable after download.

Q: What about colors and fonts?

A: Any text layer with colors and/or specific font types applied to text will be editable after downloading.

Q: Can I use multiple text layers in my document?

Yes. You can have as many text layers as you want, so long as they don't overlap and text effects have not been applied to the text itself.

Q: What if I download my PDF from the Web tab?

A: Previously, PicMonkey users have been able to download PDFs from the Web tab. You can still do this; however, your PDF will save as a flattened document and not be editable by others offline.

Q: Can I download editable PDFs from Hub?

A: At this time, editable PDFs can only be downloaded from the Editor.