New Features
Learn more about the new features added to PicMonkey. Each of these articles will introduce you to a new feature, asset, or function in PicMonkey and show you how to use it. Want even more tutorials and tips for making standout designs? Swing by the Resource Center to brush up your skills or simply to find inspiration for your next project.
Wanna check out all our newest graphics, templates, textures and more? Visit the What’s New page.
Design Bundles Make Branding a Cinch
Themes are pre-packaged bundles of gorgeous that make designing a breeze.
Old PicMonkey vs. New PicMonkey: Look How Far We've Come!
PicMonkey has changed a lot since debuting in 2012. See the differences!
How to Use PicMonkey’s New Collaboration Tools
Working from home is easy with collaboration tools at PicMonkey. Learn how to use PicMonkey's design...
Millions of Stock Photos for Pro Subscribers from iStock by Getty
PicMonkey Pro subscribers have exclusive access to millions of just-added stock photos from iStock b...
How to Use PicMonkey’s Stock Photos
Find out how to choose and use a free PicMonkey stock photo for your next design.
Automatic Background Remover, Plus Design Inspo!
Remove a photo background in one click. As in, open a photo, click the button, and poof, it’s gone. ...
Recent Site Improvements: See What's Different
Notice some changes around here? See what's new and improved at PicMonkey.
What’s New: PicMonkey Mobile App for iOS
Come check out all the new stuff in the PicMonkey mobile app for iOS!
Using Smart Resize to Output Your Image to Multiple Sizes Supafast
Learn how to use Smart Resize to quickly output to multiple sizes without stretching or squishing.
Background Remover Comes to the PicMonkey App
Use PicMonkey's background remover app to instantly erase the background of your photo with one clic...
Create a Brand Kit to Keep Your Look Consistent
Learn how to create your brand kit in PicMonkey so you can save your fonts, logos, colors, templates...
One-Click Background Eraser to Remove Photo Backgrounds
Remove a photo background with one click using PicMonkey's instant Background Eraser.
Template Sets for Easy Branding and Design
Template sets make getting a unified look across all your branded visuals a snap.
Say it with Text Layouts
Use PicMonkey's text layouts to create text-based designs with multiple complementary fonts.