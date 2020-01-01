PicMonkey Help & Support

Upload SVG Files to PicMonkey to Edit

PicMonkey has long supported the import of SVG files to the platform but, as of late 2020, users can change the colors within the SVG.

To upload an SVG, either click Create new at the top of the editor, or choose Add image. Your SVG will open as an individual layer. When your SVG is open, it'll launch the Graphic palette which will show all the available colors that you will able to edit.

Click the color dots on the Graphic palette to edit the associated color in the SVG.

Note that you cannot export as an SVG, but you can export your SVG any of the available options: PNG, JPG, PDF; or download as MP4 or GIF if your design contains a video or animated graphic element.

