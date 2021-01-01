This help article will show how to use the animation features, and explain how to output your design files.

Who can access animation features?

Pro subscribers have full access to the animation features. User who are not Pro subscribers will see a prompt asking them to try or buy a Pro subscription when they click the Animate button.

What is the animation feature exactly?

Add simple, short animations to any layer in your design—a graphic, text, or image. On the associated palettes (Image palette, Graphic palette, Text palette) you will now see an Animate button that will allow you to add various types of movements to design layers.

What are the fast steps for using the animation features?

Select the layer of your design to animate. Click Animate on the customization palette. Choose the animation style to apply. Click the Play button to preview the animation. Download your finished design as a MP4 or GIF.

What are the detailed steps for using animation?

Follow the steps below to learn how to animate multiple layers in a design such as this one. Notice that we have applied different animation motions to a photo, text, and a graphic.

Step 1: Select the layer of the design to animate

To use animation, you first need some elements on your canvas to animate. Open a project with different layers, create a new one, or choose a template to quickly try out the animation features. Browse template here. Once your project is open in PicMonkey, click on a layer—graphics, text, and images will allow animation. You cannot animate collage, video, or background.

Step 2. Click Animate on the palette

When you click to select your layer the associated palette will open—here the basketball graphic is selected and so the Graphic palette launched. Click the Animate button to see the animation options available.

Step 3. Choose the animation style to apply

All the animation movements available to apply to your designs. Note that the green stars are looping motion animations, while the orange are entrance motion animations.

There are currently 11 animation options to choose from (+ the "None" option which will un-animate a layer that has been animated). Try them out on your graphic or text or image to see which works the best with your overall design. Some animations start with your graphic off screen (like Slide In), for instance, while others remain in perpetual motion like Jiggle.

There are two types of animation: looping motion and entrance motion.

Looping motion: This type of animation is in perpetual motion, on an unending loop. If you download your design as a MP4 this animation type will persist throughout the length of your video. If you download this animation type as a GIF it will also move during the entirety of your GIF loop.

Entrance motion: These animations enter at the start of your GIF or MP4 and then stop at 1.5 seconds. If you download a design with one of these animations as a GIF the animation will repeat every :06 seconds if your GIF is on a loop. If you download as a MP4, however, the animation will play for 1.5 seconds and remain stationary for the duration of the clip.

Pro tip: For best results we recommend downloading GIFs no longer than 6-10 seconds.

None: When you click the Animate button and choose an animation type, your design element is now animated—that means if you decide to “un-animate” it later then you’ll need to select your element, click Animate, and then select None in the Animate fly-out menu.

Step 4. Click the Play button to preview the animation

After you’ve chosen an animation and moved on to another element of your design, the object you animated will be appear to be unmoving on your canvas. To see it move and preview your whole design click the Play button on the bottom tool bar. This function is especially useful when you have animated multiple layers to see how all of the design elements work together.

5. Download your finished design as a MP4 or GIF

When you are finished with your design, download it as either a GIF or a MP4 depending on where you will share/post it. When you download these file types to your desktop they can sometimes take a few minutes depending on file size or your internet connection speed. Don’t worry because we will email you a link to download your video file when it’s ready.

