PicMonkey’s stock photos give you a whole new world of beautiful, authentic, unique images that’ll add polish and style to your designs. Best of all, we make it super easy to choose from our millions and millions of stock photos.

Pro subscribers have exclusive access to literally millions of stock photos via our partnership with iStock by Getty.

All subscribers have access to the collection of one million stock photos powered by Unsplash.

Basic subscribers can access watermarked iStock by Getty images. Upgrade from Basic to Pro to access the whole library without limitations — plus unlock Background Remover, and Smart Resize, too!

Search millions of stock photos in PicMonkey

Note that you can change the photo collection view. Click the caret to toggle between iStock by Getty, Unsplash, or All.

You can search both stock photo collections from right inside the editor—and filter your results as iStock by Getty, Unsplash, or both. All photos will be available for Pro subscribers to use for marketing, advertising, personal, or artistic purposes. You don’t need permission to use these photos in your original designs, but if you have questions about our legal usage policy you can find more info here: PicMonkey Terms of Use, Sec. 6.5.

How to use stock photos in PicMonkey

Go to the Photos tab on the left. Use search to find the image you want. Click the photo to add it to your canvas.

Alternately: you can click Create New at the top of the editor, then choose to edit an image from Stock Photos. You’ll see a full-page library displayed that you can search.

How to add a stock photo to a template

We’ve got loads of fully customizable, professionally designed templates for you to use for everything from social posts to invites to website banners. You can swap out the photo in any of our templates with a stock photo of your choice in just a few clicks.

Choose a template from Templates. Scroll or search to find the one you want to use. Click it to preview larger in the editor. When you’ve found the one you want to use, click the photo in the template you want to replace and then click the Replace button in the Image palette. On the next screen, click Stock Photos. Search for a photo and click the one you want. Click the Add image button. The photo will then appear in your template.

Drag and drop stock photos into a template

There are a few ways to replace the images in our design templates with images you choose. As above, you can use the Image palette, or you can right click and select “Replace Image”, or you can drag and drop a stock photo from the side panel.

Choose a stock photo from the side panel scroll view. Grab it and drag over to the image you want to replace. Wait for the existing image to show a blue outline. Release to drop the image in.

Pro tip: You’ll want to choose a replacement image with a similar aspect ratio (height x width) because after you drop it in you can’t reposition the pic.

How to use a stock photo in a new design

From the homepage, click the Create New button at the top on the left and choose a canvas size. Click the Photos tab on the left, search for a stock photo, click the one you want, and it will appear on your canvas. Now you’re ready to edit the photo as you wish, including cropping, adding graphics, using effects and textures, and more.