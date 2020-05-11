How to Make a Banner

Choose from thousands of pre-sized design templates to start your banner project

Designing a banner for your website, ad, or social media page is hard, right? No way, babe! You can do it quickly and stylishly when you start with a pre-designed template that is already sized right for what you need. Or, go naked and start with a blank canvas to put your own unique mark on the design. You do you.

From templates or from scratch, we’ll show you how to make the perfect banner for anything you need, along with links to graphics and templates, plus instructions for how to put it all together.

Quick steps for creating a banner: Choose a banner template that fits your needs and open in PicMonkey. Add graphics or images to your banner to give it a stylish background. Type a message on your banner with text. Share the finished product to social, or download to your computer.

Now that you’ve gotten the basic gist, let’s take a deep dive with in-depth tips and steps.

Create a banner from a design template

Preview as many templates as you like by clicking on the thumbnails to view them full size

To create a banner from a design template, simply open templates in PicMonkey and browse or search for the banner type you want to customize. Once you find the design you want to use, click it to make it your own. Replace our pics with yours (or with our free stock photos), and change the words or graphics.

A banner can be all different types of images. Here are examples of the various banner categories that we offer in our template library.

Click on the link below the image to browse all the templates of that kind.

Create a banner with a blank canvas

Create a custom sized website banner from scratch

Wanna start with a blank slate instead of a pre-designed template? No prob. Choose from pre-sized blanks for Facebook covers, YouTube banners, Twitter headers, Etsy banners, and more. Or, create your own custom size, say if you’re designing a banner for your 960 px wide website. In the upper right corner of the blank canvas picker window, just enter your desired dimensions and click Make it!

After you’ve opened your canvas, pick your Canvas Color (in the Basic Edits tab). The color picker lets you choose from the spectrum or input a specific hex code for those of you with specific color schemes. This is especially great if your brand has specific colors and you want to keep your look consistent across all your designs.

Create custom design elements with graphics

Search graphics for exactly what you need, then customize with the Graphics palette

Add graphics to your banner design to create undeniable visual interest. Go mod with our selection of Design Graphics, simple with our Shape Graphics collections, or browse the umpteen other categories to find just whatcha need — from airplanes to zodiac signs. Our graphics (a.k.a.“overlays”) are vectors, which means that they’ll look crisp and pretty, no matter how small or large you resize them.

You can customize the size, color, aspect ratio, and even erase parts of a graphic or add a drop shadow to get a completely custom look.

Message in style with text

Customize your text with shadows, curves, colors and more

PicMonkey has dozens of hand-picked designer fonts, plus you can use your own fonts by uploading them to PicMonkey. Once you add words to your banner, you can customize them by changing the color, size, or font, and you can also add an outline, shadow, or even curve your text.

Design tip: Pairing different fonts makes your banner dynamic, but using too many can be distracting, cause confusion, and result in a lack of clarity. Choose two (never more than three) fonts and stick with them. For example, pick a bold sans serif font for your headings and a lite, easy to read serif font for secondary headings and body text. Using additional typefaces from within your chosen font set (such as thins, lites, bolds, italics, etc), as well as different font sizes and colors can give you a lot of variety.

Sharing your banner with the world

When your banner design is complete, you can share the image file directly to outside sources like social media or to email by selecting Share from the top toolbar and choosing the destination. Alternatively, you may export the design directly to your computer by selecting Download and choosing the file type. Read more: Exporting Photos from PicMonkey

Your banner design will always stay auto-saved in your Hub for future access. Just visit your Hub and look in the Unsorted folder if you haven’t already saved your work in a specific folder.

