Design 101: Create Social Media Ads with Design Themes

Let's learn how to create social media ad images in PicMonkey using our design themes. Design themes are curated collections of matching colors, fonts, textures, graphics, and templates that are all ready for you to use for a social media marketing campaign, or to brand your business fast!

In this Design 101 video tutorial we'll show you how to create an ad image for Facebook in PicMonkey. Plus, you can export your finished file directly to Facebook Ads Manager when you're done. So quick and easy!

To create an ad image for social media:

  1. Choose a blank canvas or an ad template to get started.

  2. To use a design theme for easily branding your campaign, browse the design themes and choose one that best matches your brand's vibe.

  3. Customize your template with graphics, photos, video, and text.

  4. When you're finished, export directly to Facebook Ads manager for Facebook or Instagram ads. Or, download your design to your computer.

  5. Build your ad in the channel where you plan to run it.

Pro tip: To make multiple-sized versions of your design, use Smart Resize to generate a whole bunch of copies quickly! It's a totally worth-it feature for our Pro subscribers. Not yet a Pro subscriber? Upgrade now!

Browse more templates for social media:

Facebook
Etsy
YouTube
Instagram
Pinterest
Twitter
Snapchat
Zoom

Sarah Gonzales is the content marketing manager at PicMonkey. Over time she’s evolved from a cat to a dog person, a Diet Coke to a La Croix person, and a heels to a flats person. However, she will forever remain loyal to the LA Dodgers, coffee, and Mac products. She’s still deciding if she’s a city or a country person having sampled both after living in Alaska, Los Angeles, San Francisco, (Alaska again), and now Seattle.

