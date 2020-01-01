Social Media Video Maker
Bring your designs to life with video! Make eye-catching social media video posts, ads, banners, and more. Use your own, browse our stock video library, or get started with a video template.
Video ads for social media
Make video posts
Stop the scroll with ad posts that move! Ads with video receive twice the clicks as still-image ads and, luckily, creating them in PicMonkey is a breeze. We’ll show you how.
Stock video library
See videos
Our stock video library from Pixabay is integrated right into our platform—that means you can scroll through vids while never leaving your design. Stock videos are included with the price of subscription.