Left Side Tabs & Editing Panel

The side tabs on the left rail of the Editor launch different features in the adjacent Editing panel. 

The left tabs from top to bottom are as follows:

  • Edits: Allows you to make quick adjustments to your images with Canvas/Basic Edits and Advanced Edits

  • Effects: Apply filters, like Boost, Black/White, Tint and Blur.

  • Touch Up: Remove blemishes, red eye, and wrinkles; apply makeup, change skin/hair colors, and more. 

  • Text: Access our full collection of fonts and Text Layouts. (See: All About the Text Palette)

  • Photos: Search stock photos.

  • Graphics: Search or browse graphics (i.e. clip art, stickers, overlays).

  • Frames: Choose from a selection of photo frames and shape cutouts.

  • Textures: Apply textures like Glitter, Bokeh, Marble, or Patterns to any of your images.

  • Templates: Search and add templates to customize. 

  • Themes: Access groups of fonts, textures, effects, and graphics by seasonal theme. 

  • Comments: Open to leave and respond to comments.

