Left Side Tabs & Editing Panel

The side tabs on the left rail of the Editor launch different features in the adjacent Editing panel.
The left tabs from top to bottom are as follows:
Edits: Allows you to make quick adjustments to your images with Canvas/Basic Edits and Advanced Edits.
Effects: Apply filters, like Boost, Black/White, Tint and Blur.
Touch Up: Remove blemishes, red eye, and wrinkles; apply makeup, change skin/hair colors, and more.
Text: Access our full collection of fonts and Text Layouts. (See: All About the Text Palette)
Photos: Search stock photos.
Graphics: Search or browse graphics (i.e. clip art, stickers, overlays).
Frames: Choose from a selection of photo frames and shape cutouts.
Textures: Apply textures like Glitter, Bokeh, Marble, or Patterns to any of your images.
Templates: Search and add templates to customize.
Themes: Access groups of fonts, textures, effects, and graphics by seasonal theme.
Comments: Open to leave and respond to comments.