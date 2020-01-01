Accounts and settings (iOS)

I can't remember my password.

If you can’t remember the password you signed up with, tap “Forgot your password” on the login screen. You’ll receive instructions for resetting it.

How do I change my password?

Tap Settings and tap “Change password.” You’ll have the option to create a new password. Remember that any changes you make will be reflected across all PicMonkey products.

What are Basic and Pro and what have they got to do with Hub?

PicMonkey Basic is our paid subscription, unlocking not only your very own Hub space of 1GB for web and mobile, but all our top-tier features on PicMonkey.com. PicMonkey Pro comes with all the same goodies as Basic, plus unlimited Hub storage, and the ability to use one-click BG Remover, as well as open access to all the premium stickers and effects packs.

How do I upgrade to Pro?

In order to change your account settings, you need to go through the same portal where you initially purchased your account. If you bought your membership on PicMonkey.com, head to the account page to make changes. If you originally subscribed via the App Store, then head there to adjust your subscription.

To upgrade on the app: Tap the person icon in the top left corner of the PicMonkey app to open Settings. Next go to Subscription and from here you’ll be directed to either go to the desktop version of PicMonkey to upgrade, or you'll be directed into the App Store.

How do I downgrade to Basic?

In order to change your account settings, you need to go through the same portal where you initially purchased your account. If you bought your membership on PicMonkey.com, head to the account page to make changes. If you originally subscribed via the App Store, then head there to adjust your subscription.

To downgrade on the app: Tap the person icon in the top left corner of the PicMonkey app to open Settings. Next go to Subscription and from here you’ll be directed to either go to the desktop version of PicMonkey to downgrade, or you'll be directed into the App Store.

To downgrade, pick whether you want an Annual or Monthly account and then tap Get Basic Annual or Get Basic Monthly. If you are over Basic’s 1GB image storage limit on Hub, you’ll be prompted to manage your Hub. To continue with the downgrade, tap Continue. The App Store dialogs will then walk you through the process of downgrading your account. You’ll need to type in your password to confirm your purchase.

What happens to my Hub images if I downgrade?

If you downgrade from a Pro subscription to a Basic subscription, you’re only allotted 1GB of images. If you have more than 1GB of images in your Hub, you’ll be notified that you should manage your Hub space by either deleting images or downloading the images that you want to keep.

If you don’t manage Hub, only 1GB of your most recent images will remain. The rest of the images will be archived and you’ll be able to access them again if you ever decide to upgrade back to Pro again.

If you cancel your PicMonkey account, you will no longer have access to any of your Hub images.

When you go to downgrade, you’ll be prompted to download any Hub images that you want to keep. The remaining images will be archived and available if you ever decide to upgrade again.

I've purchased my subscription via the App Store how do I cancel it?

From Settings, tap Subscription and then tap the App Store link at the bottom of the page. Tap Subscriptions from your account page and choose the PicMonkey app from the list to cancel your subscription.

Remember that any changes you make will be reflected across all PicMonkey products. Canceling your Basic subscription will stop future billing, but will not refund you for charges already put on your card.