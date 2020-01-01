Hub and Shared Spaces

Hub is PicMonkey’s cloud-based storage platform. As you work in PicMonkey, your project is autosaved to Hub. There is no need to Save your work.

Hub stores your images as multi-layered files. That means you can continue to edit the various elements (text, graphics, photos) within your images at a later time. You can access Hub from the Mobile App, as well as from a browser on a smartphone or tablet.

In Hub your projects are stored in either a PRIVATE Space or in one or more SHARED Space(s).

Inside of each Space, you can create Folders to further organize your projects.

PRIVATE Space is accessible only to you.

SHARED Spaces (and all the folders within a particular Shared Space) are accessible to you and to whom you grant access.

You have one PRIVATE space and unlimited SHARED spaces.

The different subscription levels have differing space allowances in Hub.

Pro subscribers: have unlimited storage in Hub.

Basic subscribers: have a 1GB storage limit.

Read more about PicMonkey subscription types.