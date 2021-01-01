Collecting VAT and US Sales Tax

Updated US regulations require sales tax to be added to online subscriptions where applicable by state. And EU regulations require VAT to be paid in all EU Countries

Click here for the US update SOUTH DAKOTA v. WAYFAIR court ruling. And see here for an FAQ on the resulting tax requirements for states.

We have always tried to charge VAT or sales tax where required. However, our system was previously unable to distinguish geo-location and currency. PicMonkey has covered the costs of customers' taxes for the past few years, but now we are required to make this change within our system.

Currently, we are set up to accept the following currencies, USD, CAD, EUR, GBP, NZD and AUD.

Each country/territory with a different currency is charged in USD and, if required, will start paying VAT or sales tax

NOTE: Your location, and not your currency, determines how the VAT or sales tax that you pay is calculated.

FAQs about paying VAT and sales tax on a PicMonkey subscription

What if I’m not in the USA but I pay in USD?

Those few who signed up before we had a currency variance are still charged in USD but subject to the laws of where they are located and may need to pay VAT.

If you have a VAT number you can visit the accounts page​ of our site where you will be able to update your payment details. Make sure to select the correct country so the VAT percentage is accurate.

What if we’re a non-profit or tax-exempt organization?

As a non-profit/ tax-exempt organization in the United States, you can submit your 501c3 or exempt certification to our support department via your PicMonkey account email address. Please attach your exempt documentation and send to: help@picmonkey.com

How much is the sales tax in my state?

You can check how much you are required to pay here.

What if sales tax is not applicable in my state?

Currently, there are nine states in the US where PicMonkey collects sales tax: Arizona, Connecticut, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, Washington state, and West Virginia. If your state is not listed, you can update your postal code via the account page of your PicMonkey subscription so you are not charged.

More states are due to implement the same laws and we’ll notify users in those states when it becomes a legal requirement to charge sales tax.

Why did you charge me more than the sales tax rate for my state?

By default, when setting up an account with PicMonkey we ask you to input your postal/ zip code. Sometimes more than one taxing jurisdiction is in a single zip code. In that case, we charge the higher rate. In order to correct this PicMonkey needs your full address to return the precise tax rate for you.

Please email help@picmonkey.com with your full street address, city, state, and zip code if you think you may have been charged the wrong amount of tax.