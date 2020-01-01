Can I use PicMonkey for commercial use?

Yes, but our in-product assets, such as stock photos or graphics, cannot be resold as-is and represented as your original work. The following will help you understand what is and what is not allowed.

If you'd like a little more clarification on your particular project, please feel free to send along an example to the support team.

GRAPHICS

You can use graphics edited with PicMonkey for commercial use so long as it is a derivative work. A derivative work adapts and modifies pre-existing work in such a way as to create a new work. For example, you can use one of our graphics or stock photos as part of your design, but you can't sell just the graphic or stock photo as if it were something you created.

More info can be found here: https://www.picmonkey.com/legal#tos.

FONTS

We've made every effort to appropriately license our fonts so they are available to our users for commercial purposes. Font licensing has become rather complex and on occasion, we've had to remove fonts from our site at the request of the author.

If you are building your brand around a particular font it would be worth your while to purchase the font from the publisher directly. This not only ensures you keep access to the font but also makes it available to you outside of PicMonkey. You can upload and use your own fonts in PicMonkey.

STOCK PHOTOS

PicMonkey includes an integrated stock photo library powered by photos from Unsplash and iStock by Getty. All photos published on Unsplash can be used for free in PicMonkey by both Basic and Pro Subscribers. Additionally, Pro Subscribers have unlimited access to our integrated iStock by Getty library of stock photos.

For full terms of allowed usage, please see: PicMonkey Terms of Use.

See all of PicMonkey's Legal and Usage guidelines.