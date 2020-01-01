Getting started with the mobile app: editing, saving, sharing photos (iOS)

How do I edit a photo?

From the app's home screen, tap the photo you want to edit. It will open with the editing toolbar below it, which displays options like Crop, Adjustments, and Effects. Tap a button to navigate to that tool and use sliders to fine tune.

How do I bring photos into PicMonkey mobile, for editing?

The PicMonkey mobile app automatically accesses images from your Photos, as well as albums stored on your phone (including albums of images edited with other apps). Choose albums by tapping Camera Roll/All Photos in the top navigation bar and using the drop down menu.

Additionally, PicMonkey Basic and Pro subscribers can pull images from Hub, PicMonkey's specialized storage for mobile and web. Any photos you save to Hub from PicMonkey.com will be automatically accessible from the mobile app, and vice versa.

How do I save an image?

When you’re finished editing an image, tap Save in the upper right corner of your screen. You’ll have the option to choose where your edited photo will be saved: your Photos, Hub, or you can Share it to one of your social media accounts.

In PicMonkey mobile, every time you save an image, it gets saved as a copy. Your original photo will be preserved unless you delete it.

How do I share an image to my social platforms, email, or text?

Choose the image you want and tap Save, then Share. You can then connect with a number of other apps, including Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram, Flickr, or Tumblr; send an email; or share via text.

I used this app to edit an image. How do I go back to make changes?

From the app's home screen, tap your PicMonkey album under Camera Roll/All Photos to add new effects, stickers, and text. Or you can add an image to Hub and open it later on PicMonkey.com. In both cases it will be flattened: you won't be able to change existing stickers or text, or undo any saved changes.

If you want to be able to change text or stickers after saving, you can do so if you edit the image and add to Hub from PicMonkey.com.