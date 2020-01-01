About PicMonkey account and usage

Can I use PicMonkey for commercial use?

Yes, but our in-product assets, such as stock photos or graphics, cannot be resold as-is and represented as your original work. The following will help you understand what is and w ...

Can I use PicMonkey for free?

You can use PicMonkey for free after registering with your email address. You will not have access to paid features, and you will not be able to share or download any of the images ...

Does PicMonkey have a mobile app?

Yes, PicMonkey has an app that is available for both Mac iOS and Android. It is free. Download for Mac iOS from the Apple Store. Download for Android from the Google Play store. Th ...

How do I cancel my PicMonkey account?

Subscriptions can be canceled or renewed by signing into PicMonkey.com and accessing Billing in the Manage Your Account page. Click on your name in the upper right corner to access ...

Why isn't PicMonkey free anymore?

PicMonkey used to offer a "freemium" version in the old platform, and we've also offered bits and pieces of our tools for free in the past. We still get asked about this sometimes ...