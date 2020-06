No. if you’re a Basic or a Pro subscriber in Old PicMonkey then you will be at the same subscription level in New PicMonkey, and your subscription cost will not increase because you switched.

Your subscription value greatly increases when you switch to New PicMonkey. You’ll be getting a LOAD of upgraded features in New PicMonkey that were unavailable in Old PicMonkey including millions of free stock photos, and thousands of templates and graphics.

