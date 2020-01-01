VIDEO: Sharing Images From the Editor

You can share your images directly with others from the PicMonkey Editor by selecting Share from the top toolbar.

In the Share drop-down menu, select where or with whom you want to share your project.

Invite people to collaborate

This option allows you to invite others directly into your PicMonkey Hub Shared Space.

If your image is not yet in a Shared Space folder, you'll be prompted to move it to one first.

Choose to send an invite to your Shared Space via email. Or, click Link to get a sharable link to your Shared Space.

Email sharing

Selecting Email from the Share drop-down will prompt you to enter up to 10 email addresses, plus a caption if you desire. The recipients will receive your image from PicMonkey and they'll have the option to both see it larger in a browser window, and to save the image.

Sharing to social media

You can share your PicMonkey creations directly to your social media accounts from the Share drop-down. If you are not already logged in to your social media account you wish to share with, you'll be prompted to first sign in. Once connected, you can add a caption to your image and share away. As of March 2020 you are able to share to: Facebook, Pinterest, Twitter, Tumblr, YouTube, and Buffer.

To learn about exporting your YouTube thumbnail or cover directly to YouTube, see: Sharing to YouTube as a Thumbnail or Banner

To learn about downloading (i.e. exporting) an image to your computer, see: Downloading Images to Your Computer