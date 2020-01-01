Using Hub in the mobile app (Android)

What is Hub?

Hub is specialized storage for all your photos and PicMonkey creations, offering instant access from other computers or mobile devices. Plus, when you save to Hub from PicMonkey.com, your text and overlays are re-editable even after saving.

(Keep in mind that with Hub, overlays and text are editable—but effects, frames, and textures get flattened into the background image when you click save. Also remember that any image saved to or on the PicMonkey mobile app will flatten. You can add new overlays and text, but won’t be able to edit previously saved objects.)

To get started with Hub:

Sign up for a PicMonkey subscription (Basic or Pro). (If you already have one, move on to the next steps.)

Add a file to Hub. From the app's home screen, tap the cloud icon from the top menu. Add files to Hub by selecting the photos you want and confirming at the bottom of the screen.

Edit a photo. Open the Editor and do your thing. When it’s time to save, tap Save, then Save to Hub.

Can I keep editing an image I created in PicMonkey's mobile app on PicMonkey.com, if it's saved to Hub?

Yup! After you save an image edited with the mobile app to Hub, you can reopen it on PicMonkey.com and keep adding new effects, new stickers, and new text. However, you won’t be able to edit overlays and text or undo any saved changes.

Can I keep editing an image I created on PicMonkey.com on the PicMonkey mobile app, if it's saved to Hub?

Yup! After you save an image edited on PicMonkey.com to Hub, you can reopen it with the mobile app and keep adding new effects, new stickers, and new text. However, you won’t be able to edit overlays and text or undo any saved changes.

Remember: to keep editing overlays and text, save and open within PicMonkey.com. Any image saved to or from mobile will flatten.

What's the difference between Hub and Photos on my Camera Roll?

Your Hub space is PicMonkey-specific storage: whether you’re on the website or mobile app, it keeps all your PicMonkey images in one spot. Meanwhile, your Photos house images saved to your mobile device; these images are not available anywhere except on the device where you’ve saved them.

Can anyone else see images I add to my space on Hub?

Nope! Your Hub storage is like a secret clubhouse where all your pics can hang. Nobody else is allowed in, so you can rest in the knowledge that your images are private and secure.

How do I sign up for Hub?

To sign up for Hub, all you gotta do is create a PicMonkey account, and subscribe to PicMonkey Basic or Pro. Every paid subscription automatically has access to Hub storage.

Why can't I access the images I saved to Hub on the PicMonkey website from the app?

You can! Click the Hub icon in the mobile app, and pull down to refresh. Make sure you're not offline or in airplane mode.

Can I add a really large image to Hub?

Yes! We recommend you do it in WiFi so you don't eat up your cellular data plan, but PicMonkey supports full resolution photos, if you add them from the app.

How many Hub images do I get with Basic vs. Pro?

With a Basic subscription, you get 1GB of Hub images. If you upgrade to Pro, you’ll be able to store an unlimited number of images in Hub.

Am I able to get a refund for Touch Up?

If you bought mobile Touch Up as a one-time only purchase, you own it outright and it can’t be refunded.