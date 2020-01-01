Issues Signing in to Your Account

If you are struggling to sign in to your PicMonkey account, please try the following:

Reset Password

Enter the email address associated with your account in the Forgot your password form. Check your email.

If you are unable to locate an email from PicMonkey, please be sure to check your 'spam', 'promotions', and 'trash' folders.

If you are unable to reset your password, please see 'contacting support' below.

Email address not recognized

If you're getting an error message that your email address isn't recognized please see 'contacting support' below.

Contacting Support

Additional information Product Support will need when you contact us

Knowing the email address we have on file is the best way to locate your account. If there is uncertainty with the email address, in order to speed account recovery, when you contact us please include additional information to help us locate your account — see below for that info.

If you have already been charged:

Details regarding a payment made to PicMonkey is our best chance of locating the account.

For Credit Card payments:

The last 4 digits of the card number The type of card (Visa, Mastercard, etc) The date of the last charge The amount last charged

For PayPal payments:

The Transactions ID shown on your PayPal receipt or PayPal email and the date of the transaction

If you have registered for an account but have not been charged

The email address you recall signing up with

A list of other email addresses you may have used

To contact Product Support, please file a help request.