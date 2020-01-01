Get to Know the PicMonkey Editor

The areas where you’ll find most of your editing and design controls in the PicMonkey Editor are:
Top navigation
Top toolbar
Side tabs on the left
Bottom toolbar
Let's learn about each area and what it does:
Top Navigation
The top navigation items move you around all of the PicMonkey platform: from the Editor to account settings to Hub to the Resource Center.
Top Toolbar
The top toolbar in the Editor is all about importing/downloading and naming images.
Left Side Tabs & Editing Panel
The side tabs on the left rail of the Editor launch their corresponding features in the adjacent Editing panel.
Bottom Toolbar
The bottom toolbar is there to help you fine-tune the effects and features you have applied, and to control the look and performance of your canvas.
