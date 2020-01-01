Get to Know the PicMonkey Editor

The areas where you’ll find most of your editing and design controls in the PicMonkey Editor are:

Top navigation

Top toolbar

Side tabs on the left

Bottom toolbar

Let's learn about each area and what it does:

Top Navigation

The top navigation items move you around all of the PicMonkey platform: from the Editor to account settings to Hub to the Resource Center.

For a detailed tour of this area read: Using the Editor: Top Navigation Bar

Top Toolbar

The top toolbar in the Editor is all about importing/downloading and naming images.

For a detailed tour of this area read: Using the Editor: The Top Toolbar

Left Side Tabs & Editing Panel

The side tabs on the left rail of the Editor launch their corresponding features in the adjacent Editing panel.

For a detailed tour of this area read: Using the Editor: Left Side Tabs & Editing Panel

Bottom Toolbar

The bottom toolbar is there to help you fine-tune the effects and features you have applied, and to control the look and performance of your canvas.

For a detailed tour of this area read: Using the Editor: The Bottom Toolbar

