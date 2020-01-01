For Brand New Users

Get to Know the PicMonkey Editor

The areas where you’ll find most of your editing and design controls in the PicMonkey Editor are: Top navigation Top toolbar Side tabs on the left Bottom toolbar Let's learn about ...

PicMonkey System & Browser Requirements

For the best editing experience, we recommend the following system specifications to run PicMonkey: Browsers: Google Chrome Mozilla Firefox Safari 11.1+ Microsoft Edge 77 (and newe ...

Watch This Video to Start Using PicMonkey

If you are a new subscriber, welcome! Watch this video for a good overview of what you can do in PicMonkey. ...

Which file types are supported in PicMonkey?

All subscribers of PicMonkey have the ability to import images and graphics as .PNGs, .SVGs, and .JPEGs. Subscribers of PicMonkey’s Basic plan have the ability to download their cr ...