For the best editing experience, we recommend the following system specifications to run PicMonkey:

Browsers:

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Safari 11.1+

Microsoft Edge 77 (and newer)

Operating Systems:

Microsoft Windows 7 and later with support for DirectX11

Apple OS X 10.9 and later

Google Chrome OS *

Note: Google’s Chrome OS has limited support in PicMonkey. Users may experience errors, crashes, and poor editor performance.

Tip - Always make sure your current browser, operating system, and system drivers are up to date for optimal performance in PicMonkey.