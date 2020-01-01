For the best editing experience, we recommend the following system specifications to run PicMonkey:
Browsers:
Google Chrome
Mozilla Firefox
Safari 11.1+
Microsoft Edge 77 (and newer)
Operating Systems:
Microsoft Windows 7 and later with support for DirectX11
Apple OS X 10.9 and later
Google Chrome OS*
Note: Google’s Chrome OS has limited support in PicMonkey. Users may experience errors, crashes, and poor editor performance.
Tip - Always make sure your current browser, operating system, and system drivers are up to date for optimal performance in PicMonkey.