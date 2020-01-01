PicMonkey Help & Support

PicMonkey System & Browser Requirements

For the best editing experience, we recommend the following system specifications to run PicMonkey:

Browsers:

  • Google Chrome

  • Mozilla Firefox

  • Safari 11.1+

  • Microsoft Edge 77 (and newer)

Operating Systems:

  • Microsoft Windows 7 and later with support for DirectX11

  • Apple OS X 10.9 and later

  • Google Chrome OS*

Note: Google’s Chrome OS has limited support in PicMonkey. Users may experience errors, crashes, and poor editor performance.

Tip - Always make sure your current browser, operating system, and system drivers are up to date for optimal performance in PicMonkey.

