Toolbars

A Tour of the PicMonkey Editor

The areas where you’ll find most of your editing and design controls in the PicMonkey Editor are: Top navigation Top toolbar Side tabs on the left Bottom toolbar Let's learn about ...

Left Side Tabs & Editing Panel

The side tabs on the left rail of the Editor launch different features in the adjacent Editing panel. The left tabs from top to bottom are as follows: Edits: Allows you to make qu ...

The Top Tool Bar

The top tool bar in the Editor is all about importing/downloading and naming images. The items from left to right are as follows: Add an image: Opens the “Edit an image from…” cho ...

PicMonkey Editor Overview

The areas where you’ll find most of your editing and design controls in the PicMonkey Editor are: Top navigation Top toolbar Side tabs on the left Bottom toolbar Let's learn about ...

Get to Know the PicMonkey Editor

The areas where you’ll find most of your editing and design controls in the PicMonkey Editor are: Top navigation Top toolbar Side tabs on the left Bottom toolbar Let's learn about ...

Basic Edits: Exposure, Colors, Sharpen

The top left tab in the PicMonkey Editor launches three types of editing sections: Canvas, Basic, and Advanced. This help article will look at the Basic Edits Menu. To start quick ...

Advanced Edits: Clone, Dodge, Burn,Levels, Curves

The PicMonkey Editor in the Edits tab on the left, you’ll find Edits at the top. Within Edits you can access Canvas Edits, Basic Edits, and Advanced Edits. Let’s walk through the A ...

Top Navigation Bar

The top navigation items take you all around the PicMonkey platform: from the Editor to account settings to Hub to the Resource Center. From left to right the top navigation is as ...