PicMonkey 101

How to Use Smart Resize

Smart Resize is a time-saving feature for Pro subscribers that helps you take a single design and instantly create multiple sizes fit for other channels. Example: You have an Inst ...

Finding and Organizing Images and Folders in Hub

When you create an image in PicMonkey or work with a template, your work is auto-saving to Hub, PicMonkey’s cloud-based storage. Hub stores your files as editable, layered images s ...

How to Use the Color Picker

To access PicMonkey's color picking tools, click a design element in your image—a graphic, some text, the background—and click the color dot or the rainbow circle at the top of the ...

Video: How do I start with a pre-made template?

PicMonkey offers thousands of templates to use when starting a project. Many of the templates are pre-designed with images, text, and graphics. Some of the templates are blank so y ...

Video: How to share images from PicMonkey

You can share your images directly with others from the PicMonkey Editor by selecting Share from the top toolbar. In the Share drop-down menu, select where or with whom you want t ...

A Tour of the PicMonkey Editor

The areas where you’ll find most of your editing and design controls in the PicMonkey Editor are: Top navigation Top toolbar Side tabs on the left Bottom toolbar Let's learn about ...

Getting Images into Your Hub

Hub is PicMonkey’s cloud-based storage system. Everything you work on in PicMonkey is auto-saved to Hub while you work. There is no “save” option in PicMonkey because it is not nec ...

Left Side Tabs & Editing Panel

The side tabs on the left rail of the Editor launch different features in the adjacent Editing panel. The left tabs from top to bottom are as follows: Edits: Allows you to make qu ...

VIDEO: Starting a Project with a Blank Canvas Template

When you start a new project in PicMonkey, you can choose a pre-sized blank canvas as the starting point. For instance, if you know you want to design an 8.5” x 11” flyer, you can ...

How to Edit Graphics

Graphics are like digital stickers that you can add to your designs. Most of PicMonkey’s graphics are “vector-based” which means you can size them up without losing any resolution. ...

Adding Graphics to Images

Graphics are PicMonkey's version of stickers or clipart that you can add to your photos and designs. This article will show you how to add graphics to your projects. Adding a PicMo ...

How do I start my design with a blank canvas?

When you start a new project in PicMonkey, you can choose a pre-sized blank canvas as the starting point. For instance, if you know you want to design an 8.5” x 11” flyer, you can ...

How do I open a photo in PicMonkey?

To open an image in PicMonkey, there are a few methods to get your pics into the editor. 1. Select "Create New" in the top left of the homepage or editor. The screen below will lau ...

How to Use Textures

PicMonkey allows you to add and layer textures onto your photos. You can change a photo’s look in both dramatic and subtle ways, depending on the textures and settings you choose. ...

How to Open & Choose a Template

PicMonkey offers thousands of templates to use when starting a project. Many of the templates are pre-designed with images, text, and graphics. Some of the templates are blank so y ...

Basic Edits: Exposure, Colors, Sharpen

The top left tab in the PicMonkey Editor launches three types of editing sections: Canvas, Basic, and Advanced. This help article will look at the Basic Edits Menu. To start quick ...

All About the Graphic Palette

The Graphic palette launches when you’ve added a graphic to your canvas. The palette has three tabs for customizing your graphic’s look: Adjust, Effects, and Erase. ADJUST Tab Colo ...

VIDEO: Using Erase on Graphics & Text

The Erase tool allows you erase specific parts of your image. This video demonstrates how it works: To erase part of your graphic: 1. Open an image or template in PicMonkey. 2. On ...

How to crop and resize in New PicMonkey

Additionally, you will find a Crop tool on the Image palette and on the Graphic palette. Use the palettes to crop photos or graphics that are separate layers on top of your canvas. ...

Change the Text and Images in a Design Template

PicMonkey’s design templates come preloaded with text, images, and/or graphics. However, you can alter the templates by changing, adding, or deleting any of the pre-existing elemen ...

