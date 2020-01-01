How to Edit Graphics

Graphics are like digital stickers that you can add to your designs. Most of PicMonkey’s graphics are “vector-based” which means you can size them up without losing any resolution.

You can do many things to change the way that a graphic looks. This article walks through how to change a graphic’s color, position, and orientation, as well as how to erase parts of a graphic, add a drop shadow, or apply a texture to your graphic.

See Adding Graphics to Images if you want to learn how to access graphics and get them into your project.

Change the size & shape of a graphic:

To change the graphic’s size

Click your graphic so it’s selected and shows in a bounding box.

Drag the corner handles of the bounding box to change your graphic’s size.

To change the graphic’s shape

Click your graphic so it’s selected and shows in a bounding box.

Hold down “shift” while dragging the corner handles of the bounding box to change the proportions.

To change your graphic's position and orientation:

To rotate your graphic, drag the top handle in the direction that you want it to rotate. Or use the clockwise or counter-clockwise arrows on the Graphics palette.

To flip your graphic horizontally or vertically, click the horizontal or vertical flip buttons on the Graphics palette.

Change the color of a graphic

To change your graphic’s color:

Click your graphic so it’s selected and shows in a bounding box.

From the Graphics palette, click the color dots to open the color picker.

Choose a new color from those offered, or use the eyedropper tool to select a color anywhere else on your canvas.

To change your graphic’s opacity (see-through-ness), adjust the Fade slider.

Erase parts of a graphic

To erase part of your graphic:

Click Erase in the Graphics palette.

You can adjust the size, hardness, and strength of your eraser by moving the sliders.

If you erase TOO much of your graphic, click the paintbrush tab to paint it back. Or click the undo arrow at the bottom of the editor.

Adding shadows to a graphic

To add a shadow to your graphic:

Click Effects in the Graphics palette.

Check the box next to Drop Shadow or Inner Shadow to apply default settings.

To customize the shadow settings, expand the menu by clicking the caret.

Customize by adjusting sliders.

Apply a texture or image onto a graphic:

(Example 1)

Apply a texture to your graphic:

Click your graphic so it’s selected and shows in a bounding box.

You can put a texture on your graphic in two ways: Example 1: Click Textures (the mesh diamond icon) on the left menu, and select a texture, click Apply. Example 2: Click Textures to open the panel, then click Add your own texture at the top. Choose an image to apply as a texture from your computer, our stock photo library, etc.



(Example 2)

