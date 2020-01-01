Adding Graphics to Images

Graphics are PicMonkey's version of stickers or clipart that you can add to your photos and designs. This article will show you how to add graphics to your projects.

Adding a PicMonkey graphic

From the PicMonkey Editor:

Click the Graphics tab (the shapes icon) on the left. Browse or search our selection of graphics. To add the graphic to your image, click or drag. Once the graphic is on your image, you can move it into place by dragging it.

To layer graphics:

You can add as many graphics to your image as you want.

If you add a graphic on top of another one and want it to appear behind the first graphic, right-click the new one and select Move layer to back or Move layer backward, depending on how many layers you want it to move beneath.

You can also change the stacking order by opening the Layers palette accessible from the stack of squares icon at the bottom of the editor.

In the Layers palette, select the graphic you want to move then click the arrows to send it forward or backward, or all the way to the front or back.

To learn more about how to edit graphics, check out How to Edit Graphics.

