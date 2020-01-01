How to Use Textures

PicMonkey allows you to add and layer textures onto your photos. You can change a photo’s look in both dramatic and subtle ways, depending on the textures and settings you choose.

Here’s how to add a texture to an image:

1. Open an image in the editor. In the Layers palette, select the layer you want to add a texture to.

2. Click the Textures tab (the woven icon) in the left-hand menu.

3. Select a texture from the menu, then select one of the variations of that texture. The texture will appear on top of your image.

4. Use the Blend Mode drop-down menu to change the look of your texture.

5. Use the Saturation and Fade sliders to adjust the look of the texture and how much the original photo shows through.

6. Use the Transform Texture options to change the orientation of the texture. You can also click the texture and drag it where you want it.

7. Use the Size slider to adjust the size of the texture by zooming in and out.

You can paint a texture onto specific parts of your image or you can erase the texture from specific areas.

Here’s how to erase a texture from an image:

Click the paintbrush icon at the top of the menu. The Erase & Brush palette will appear. Select the Erase option. Use the Size slider to adjust the size of the eraser. Use the Hardness slider to make the edges of the eraser marks blurry or sharp. Use the Strength slider to adjust how much of the graphic shows through when you erase. Erase all or part of the image by dragging the eraser over it.

Here’s how to brush a texture onto your image:

Click the paintbrush icon at the top of the menu. The Erase & Brush palette will appear. Select the Brush option. Use the Size slider to adjust the size of the brush. Use the Hardness slider to make the edges of the brush marks blurry or sharp. Use the Strength slider to adjust how much of the texture appears when you brush it on. Brush on the texture by dragging the brush over the image. When you have the texture applied the way you want it, click Apply. You can layer more textures onto your photo after you’ve applied your first texture. Just click a new texture and repeat the process.

You can also use a photo as a texture. Here’s how: