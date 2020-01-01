VIDEO: Using Erase on Graphics & Text

The Erase tool allows you erase specific parts of your image. This video demonstrates how it works:

To erase part of your graphic:

1. Open an image or template in PicMonkey.

2. On the Layers palette, select the graphic you want to erase.

3. On the Graphic palette, click the Erase tab.

4. Use the Size slider to adjust the size of the eraser.

5. Use the Hardness slider to make the edges of the eraser marks either blurry or sharp.

6. Use the Strength slider to adjust how much of the graphic shows through when you erase.

7. Erase all or part of the graphic by dragging the eraser over it.

8. To reapply any erased areas, switch to the Brush tool and paint back on.

To erase part of your text:

On the Layers palette, select the box of text you want to erase in.

2. On the Text palette, click Erase.

3. Adjust the Size, Hardness, and Strength sliders.

4. Erase all or part of the text by dragging the eraser over it.

5. To reapply any erased areas, use the Brush tool.

Related articles: