How to Use Smart Resize

Smart Resize is a time-saving feature for Pro subscribers that helps you take a single design and instantly create multiple sizes fit for other channels.

Example: You have an Instagram post design that you made in PicMonkey and you'd like to replicate it, right-sized, to use on other social media channels and in other formats.

With your multi-layered design open in PicMonkey, click Smart Resize. Select the additional formats you'd like to create. Selecting multiple is okay. Click "Copy & Resize" when finished selecting. Choose to continue editing your original, or go to Hub to see all your resized images. Open a resized image from Hub and tweak the layers if you like -- reposition a photo, text, graphic, or change the color and so forth.

