What's the difference between Basic and Pro subscriptions?

PicMonkey offers two levels of individual subscriptions: Basic and Pro. PicMonkey also offers a Team subscription for multiple users, read more about Teams here.
Basic:
Basic is PicMonkey’s monthly or annual paid subscription that includes access to many of PicMonkey’s powerful features. (Before April 2018, Basic was named "Premium.")
With a Basic subscription, you will have access to:
1 GB of cloud storage
Download images as JPG or PNG
All of PicMonkey’s editing and design features
Stock photos by Unsplash
You will NOT have access to:
Unlimited storage
Downloading images at PDF
Priority email support
Uploading and using your own fonts
Background remover
Building your own brand kit
Stock photo library from iStock by Getty
Pro:
Pro is PicMonkey’s monthly or annual paid subscription that unlocks all of PicMonkey’s deluxe design and photo editing tools.
With a Pro subscription, you will have access to:
Everything included in the Basic subscription
Unlimited storage
Downloading images at PDF
Priority email support
Uploading and using your own fonts
Background remover
Building your own brand kit
Millions of stock photos from iStock by Getty
You can try Basic or Pro for free with a 7-day trial before you buy. To start a free trial, visit the pricing page and select Try. *The background remover tool is not available during the free trial period.