What's the difference between Basic and Pro subscriptions?

PicMonkey offers two levels of individual subscriptions: Basic and Pro. PicMonkey also offers a Team subscription for multiple users, read more about Teams here

Basic:

Basic is PicMonkey’s monthly or annual paid subscription that includes access to many of PicMonkey’s powerful features. (Before April 2018, Basic was named "Premium.")

With a Basic subscription, you will have access to:

  • 1 GB of cloud storage

  • Download images as JPG or PNG

  • All of PicMonkey’s editing and design features

  • Stock photos by Unsplash

You will NOT have access to:

  • Unlimited storage

  • Downloading images at PDF

  • Priority email support

  • Uploading and using your own fonts

  • Background remover

  • Building your own brand kit

  • Stock photo library from iStock by Getty

Pro:

Pro is PicMonkey’s monthly or annual paid subscription that unlocks all of PicMonkey’s deluxe design and photo editing tools.

With a Pro subscription, you will have access to:

  • Everything included in the Basic subscription

  • Unlimited storage

  • Downloading images at PDF

  • Priority email support

  • Uploading and using your own fonts

  • Background remover

  • Building your own brand kit

  • Millions of stock photos from iStock by Getty

You can try Basic or Pro for free with a 7-day trial before you buy. To start a free trial, visit the pricing page and select Try. *The background remover tool is not available during the free trial period.

