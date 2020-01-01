What's the difference between Basic and Pro subscriptions?

PicMonkey offers two levels of individual subscriptions: Basic and Pro. PicMonkey also offers a Team subscription for multiple users, read more about Teams here.

Basic:

Basic is PicMonkey’s monthly or annual paid subscription that includes access to many of PicMonkey’s powerful features. (Before April 2018, Basic was named "Premium.")

With a Basic subscription, you will have access to:

1 GB of cloud storage

Download images as JPG or PNG

All of PicMonkey’s editing and design features

Stock photos by Unsplash

You will NOT have access to:

Unlimited storage

Downloading images at PDF

Priority email support

Uploading and using your own fonts

Background remover

Building your own brand kit

Stock photo library from iStock by Getty

Pro:

Pro is PicMonkey’s monthly or annual paid subscription that unlocks all of PicMonkey’s deluxe design and photo editing tools.

With a Pro subscription, you will have access to:

Everything included in the Basic subscription

Unlimited storage

Downloading images at PDF

Priority email support

Uploading and using your own fonts

Background remover

Building your own brand kit

Millions of stock photos from iStock by Getty

You can try Basic or Pro for free with a 7-day trial before you buy. To start a free trial, visit the pricing page and select Try. *The background remover tool is not available during the free trial period.