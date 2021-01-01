PicMonkey Editor is Slow, Lagging or Glitchy

If you are struggling to work in the editor, try the following:

• Restart your session

First, try logging out of PicMonkey and back in again to make sure you are on the latest version of the editor with any new updates we rolled out. Sometimes when you haven’t logged out in a while the recent updates cannot take effect which can hinder performance.

If you’re still having issues, try this basic troubleshooting to confirm it is not your browser:

• Chrome

Try PicMonkey with Chrome extensions disabled (click here for help).

Reset Chrome to its initial state (click here for help).

Try PicMonkey on Firefox (or Safari on macOS).

• Firefox

Try PicMonkey with Firefox extensions disabled (click here for help).

Reset Firefox to its initial state (click here for help).

Try PicMonkey on Chrome (or Safari on macOS).

• Safari

Try PicMonkey with Safari extensions disabled (click here for help).

Reset Safari to its initial state (click here for help).

Try PicMonkey on Chrome or Firefox.

FYI

We use WebGL to render your edits, as long as your computer is updated to the latest OS and browser configuration it should work okay.

When you open the editor and start a creation the editor will take a portion of the available processing power. If you have tabs and other programs open at the time, there will be less power available for the editor to use. It won't take all processing power available, just a portion of it. On older or less-advanced machines it's best to open the editor first before other programs.

We link the tech called WebGL to your computers GPU and they work in tandem to run the site and required functions to render your images and edits. This is why we recommend keeping your computer and software and drivers up to date at all times.

