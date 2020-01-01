Applying Effects to Photos

Access PicMonkey’s effects from the Left Side Tabs. Effects are similar to the photo filters you’ve probably used in your phone’s photo editing program or on Instagram. When applied to a photo effects will change the overall look or hue.

Apply an effect

To apply an effect to your photo:

Open your photo in the Editor. Click the Effects tab on the left rail. Choose an effect to apply. Adjust the effect’s slider(s) as you wish. Click Apply to add the effect to your image.

Erase or paint on an effect

Many effects have a paintbrush icon at the top of the panel. Clicking this icon opens the Erase & Brush palette, which gives you the option to erase parts of the effect filter, and also paint the filter back on if you erase too much.

If you apply an effect and then change your mind about it, you can remove the effect by clicking the Undo arrow in the bottom toolbar.

Effects with a color picker

Some effects, like Vignette, have a color picker that lets you change the hue of the effect.

To apply an effect that has a color picker:

Click the color circle to open the Spectrum palette. Choose a color. Click off the palette when done. Adjust the effect sliders until the effect looks how you want it to. Click Apply.

Applying focal area effects

The effects in the Area effect group (Focal B&W, Focal Soften, Fancy Focus) focus on a certain focal area of the image and change or soften other parts of the image.

To apply an area effect: