How do I cancel my subscription or trial?

PicMonkey subscriptions automatically renew at the end of the subscription term selected (monthly or annually). In order to avoid being charged additional subscription fees, you must cancel all subscriptions and trials before the next renewal date.

Keep in mind:

Due to the way renewals are processed, subscriptions cancelled on the renewal date may still be charged an annual or monthly fee.

If you don’t use PicMonkey during a trial or membership period it won’t prevent your payment method from being charged membership fees.

If you don’t want to automatically renew your account, you can cancel your subscription from your account page by selecting Cancel subscription and then confirming your cancellation.

Subscription can be canceled or renewed by signing into PicMonkey and accessing Billing in the Manage Your Account page.