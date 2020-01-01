Graphic Design

Adding Graphics to Images

Graphics are PicMonkey's version of stickers or clipart that you can add to your photos and designs. This article will show you how to add graphics to your projects. Adding a PicMo ...

How to Edit Graphics

Graphics are like digital stickers that you can add to your designs. Most of PicMonkey’s graphics are “vector-based” which means you can size them up without losing any resolution. ...

How to Use Textures

PicMonkey allows you to add and layer textures onto your photos. You can change a photo’s look in both dramatic and subtle ways, depending on the textures and settings you choose. ...

How to Use the Color Picker

To access PicMonkey's color picking tools, click a design element in your image—a graphic, some text, the background—and click the color dot or the rainbow circle at the top of the ...

Uploading Your Own Graphics to PicMonkey

In PicMonkey, you have the option of using our graphics or adding your own. Your own graphics can be anything from images to icons to photos. Adding a photo as a graphic is the fir ...

VIDEO: Using Erase on Graphics & Text

The Erase tool allows you erase specific parts of your image. This video demonstrates how it works: To erase part of your graphic: 1. Open an image or template in PicMonkey. 2. On ...