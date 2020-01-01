Issues Renewing a PicMonkey Subscription

If your attempt to renew your PicMonkey subscription failed, please try the following:

Re-enter your card information on your account page.

Try another card, if you have one available, or submit payment via PayPal.

Contact your bank to see if your card is set to decline payments.

If the problem continues, please contact our support team. Let us know what kind of card you’re trying to process (i.e. gift card, credit/debit card) in the problem description area of our contact form, and we’ll do our best to help you.

Did you subscribe via the App Store or Google Play? Please see this article for help.

Subscription can be canceled or renewed by signing into PicMonkey and accessing your account page.