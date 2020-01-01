How to Clear Your Browser's Cache

If you’re experiencing issues while loading your images in PicMonkey or the Editor seems slow, you may need to clear your browser cache and restart your computer. The process is slightly different depending on the browser you’re using. Here is a look at how to clear your cache on the most popular browsers.

Google Chrome:

Open Chrome. Click More (icon that looks like three vertical dots) at the top of your browser. Hover over More Tools, then click Clear Browsing Data. In the "Clear browsing data" box in the Basic tab, deselect (uncheck) the checkboxes for 1) Browsing history, 2) Cookies and other site data, and 3) Cached images and files. Use the "Time range" drop-down at the top to select the amount of data that you want to delete. Choose "All time" to delete everything. Click Clear data. Restart your computer. This ensures that all of the browser's processes are properly terminated.

If you need further assistance, see this Google help article.

Firefox:

Please see this Mozilla article: How to Clear the Firefox Cache

Internet Explorer:

Please see this article from Microsoft: View and Delete Your Browsing History in Internet Explorer

Safari:

Please see this article from Safari: Clear Your Browsing History in Safari on Mac

If you’re still having trouble after clearing your browser cache and restarting your computer, please contact our support team.