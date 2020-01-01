Photo Editing

Applying Effects to Photos

Access PicMonkey’s effects from the Left Side Tabs. Effects are similar to the photo filters you’ve probably used in your phone’s photo editing program or on Instagram. When applie ...

Blurring the Background Using Soften

The Soften effect can be used to blur the area around your subject to emulate a 'shallow depth of field' in your image. Here are the steps to soften or blur the background: Open ...

Blurry Images & JPG vs. PNG

Your image may appear blurry due to a compression issue. Whenever you resize an image, text or graphic, you are also shrinking and enlarging the pixels of that image/text. While yo ...

Convert a Photo to a Layer

This tutorial shows you how to convert an image opened in PicMonkey into a layer so that you can make independent edits to the image. When you start a design by opening an image i ...

How do I change the size of my image? (Crop & Resize)

Additionally, you will find a Crop tool on the Image palette and on the Graphic palette. Use the palettes to crop photos or graphics that are separate layers on top of your canvas. ...

How to Use Smart Resize

Smart Resize is a time-saving feature for Pro subscribers that helps you take a single design and instantly create multiple sizes fit for other channels. Example: You have an Inst ...

VIDEO: Create a Watermark for Your Photos

Adding a watermark is a quick and easy way to prevent unauthorized use of your pics, as well as keep your brand in front of your audience. Here’s how to do it: Use any combination ...

VIDEO: How to Use the Background Remover Tool

PicMonkey Pro subscribers have access to the Background Remover tool. With one click it will remove the background of a photo. Users do not need to outline sections they want to ke ...