Uploading & Downloading

Bulk Download Photos from Hub

Users have the ability to download multiple files at a time from Hub. Three things to know: All the selected files will download as the same file type. That means that you cannot d ...

Choosing Where Downloads are Saved

By default, all browsers do not ask you where you want to save your files, instead they automatically save them to the Downloads folder. You can change this behavior by setting yo ...

Downloading Images to Your Computer

Use "Download" in the top toolbar to save images from the Editor to your computer. Getting to Download from the Editor The Download button can be found at the top of the editor. D ...

Exporting Photos from PicMonkey

Use "Download" in the top toolbar to export images from the Editor to save to your computer. Use "Share" to send your files directly to social media, email, or other third-party p ...

Uploading Images to PicMonkey

On a desktop computer: Select Hub from the top navigation bar. Click the upload icon—the cloud with the arrow in it. Choose the image(s) you want to upload from your drive. Note ...

VIDEO: Sharing Images From the Editor

You can share your images directly with others from the PicMonkey Editor by selecting Share from the top toolbar. In the Share drop-down menu, select where or with whom you want t ...