Downloading Images to Your Computer

Use "Download" in the top toolbar to save images from the Editor to your computer.

Getting to Download from the Editor

The Download button can be found at the top of the editor. Download lets you save your image to your computer. To directly Share your image with others or invite them to your Shared Space, use the Share icon in the top toolbar. See: Sharing Images From the Editor

Getting to Download from Hub

To go directly to Download from Hub, select a single image, then select the Download icon (arrow pointing down) in the bottom right.

Downloading your image

When you select Download, you'll choose from three file types (or two if you have a Basic account): .jpg, .png, or .pdf (.pdf is only available to Pro subscribers).

Downloading a .png

If your image has a transparent background, choose .png as the file type. A .jpg will color any transparent areas white.

A .png is a good option if you plan on printing and need to preserve image quality.

If you have fine text a .png will likely give you better results.

Keep in mind: .png files do tend to be larger in overall file size than other file types.

Downloading a .jpg

A .jpg file is great for sharing images, as it keeps the file size relatively small.

Downloading a .pdf

Choose to download your file as a .pdf if you need a .pdf format, or for archival purposes. Sharing your image inside a .pdf makes it un-editable by others.

**When downloading files, where they are saved is dictated by your browser settings. For security reasons, websites cannot change this on your behalf. By default, files are downloaded to a "Downloads" folder. You can set your browser to prompt you to pick a location each time.

For help with that see: Choosing where downloads are saved

Looking for help with Sharing your images to social media, via email, or via Shared Space? See: Sharing Images From the Editor