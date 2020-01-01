PicMonkey Help & Support

PicMonkey users can now add their own video clips to their designs. Upload a MP4 video from your computer or choose from a selection of stock videos directly in the desktop editor. Once you have a video on your canvas, you will be able to rotate, resize, move, and trim the video. You can layer videos in the same way that you can layer photographs and graphics.

Click to add a video to your canvas from the stock library, or drag and drop to set the video as a background.

Add a video to your canvas

You can either upload your own video from your computer. Or you can use a stock video from our integrated library by Pixabay.

Select Photos & Video from the left tool tabs. Click Videos tab in the panel. Browse videos or search for what you want. Note that when you hover on a video you can preview its motion, and if the video has sound you will hear it. Click to add to your canvas. Alternately, if you want to make a video the background of your project, drag-and-drop the video onto your canvas.

Note: If your video clip has sound, you can adjust the volume by clicking the megaphone icon on the Video palette.

The Video palette

The Video palette will let you adjust the fade, blend mode, and orientation of your video. You can crop the video clip the same way you'd crop a photo. Additionally, you can trim your clip by removing frames from the back or front of the clip.

Use the blue handles to remove frames from the front or the back of your video clip.

Use the Erase tab on the Video palette to erase part of your video, and use the Paintbrush to paint parts back on if you remove too much.

Adding graphics and text to your video design

Your browser does not support the video tag.

You can add graphics and text to your canvas when designing with video in the exact same manner you would when designing with still images. Your video is a layer which means you can put graphics and/or text over or underneath your video clip. Use the Layers palette to rearrange your layers.

Exporting and downloading your video file

When you are done designing and want to export your file, go to Download on the top navigation bar and you'll see that "MP4 Video" is pre-selected. Click Download.

Depending on the size of your file, rendering and download could take a few seconds, or a few minutes. You'll receive an email notice when you file is ready, so you can continue designing on other projects or close your editor screen. The email will be sent to whatever registered email address you use to log in to your PicMonkey account.

When you receive the "Video is ready" email, just click the Download video button to get your file. This link will expire in seven days. Note that your design will remain an editable, multi-layered file in Hub, so you can always re-download it to render a new video file.

PicMonkey Video FAQs

Who can access video?

Everyone who has registered an account can upload video, add stock videos, etc. However, users must have at least started a Basic Free Trial to export video. This feature is available to Pro and Basic-level subscribers.

What file types are supported for upload?

At the moment, only MP4 files are supported for upload from desktop.

Can I add videos from my phone?

Not yet, but we’re working on it.

How large can uploaded video files be?

Files can be a maximum of 50mb.

How large can video dimensions be?

As long as a video is under 50mb, it can be any dimension and still be uploaded. However, videos will be downsized to HD resolution on export (max size of 1920px on the longest side). So, if you start with a 3000 x 3000px size, the exported size will be 1920 x 1920px.

What file types are supported for download?

MP4 is the only file type supported for download at this time.

Can I download my video to my phone from the app?

No. Currently, videos cannot be downloaded from the app. However, when users initiate a download from the desktop editor, an email will be sent to the user with a link to download their video. Users can access this email from their phone and download the video from there.

Why can’t I add effects / textures / touch up / edits to my video?

This is not something we currently offer. You can change the blend mode, the opacity, and add graphics, text, and even more videos to your project.

Can I edit multiple video clips together?

No. You cannot stitch more than one video clip together in a document.

Can I add multiple videos to one design?

Yes. Multiple videos can be added to a single design as separate layers.

My video is taking a long time to download

Videos can take quite a bit longer to download than photos because of their complexity. Before your video is ready to be downloaded, it has to be processed and rendered. Once that’s done, it will begin to download. If you don’t want to wait, PicMonkey will send you an email when your video is ready and you can download your finished video directly from the email.

My document had a transparent background, but it's black in my download

Video designs cannot contain a transparent background because they are output as MP4 files, and not PNG files. If you don’t want a black background, you can click the background layer and use the Background palette to change the color.

I can't download my video as an MP4 from Hub / home

Currently downloading videos from Hub is not available. To download your video, click to open it in the Editor and download from there.

Do you have any templates with video?

We do not currently have pre-made video templates. However, videos can be added to any of our existing templates.

I can’t share my video to social media from PicMonkey.

Sharing videos directly from PicMonkey isn’t currently available. If you’d like to share your videos to social media, please download the video to your computer and then post it to your social media channel of choice. Or, click the download link in the email we send you from your phone to be able to upload to social media from your device.

I can’t replace a video/image with stock video from the “Replace” button in the palette

To replace an image or video with a stock video, please navigate to the “Photos & Video” panel and drag a video onto the element you wish to replace.

I can’t add a frame to my video

If you have a video background, frames will be disabled. However, if you convert your video background to a layer and you can then add a frame.