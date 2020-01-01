Payment Methods & Receipts

You can pay for PicMonkey by using a debit or credit card, or with a PayPal account.

Paying with a debit or credit card

Click the blue credit card icon on the payment screen, and enter your debit or credit card information.

Paying with a PayPal account

Click the PayPal logo option on the payment screen. This will open PayPal in another window. Sign into your PayPal account and follow the payment steps.

Obtaining a receipt for your purchase

To view your receipt for your PicMonkey membership, click the "View receipt" link on the “Manage my Account” page.

If you don’t see the link within “Manage my Account,” submit a request to our support team, who can provide you with one within 24-48 hours.

You can manage your payment method and your by signing into PicMonkey and accessing your account page.