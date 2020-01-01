How do I open something I already worked on?

Hub is online storage for images edited in PicMonkey. Everything you work on in PicMonkey is automatically saved to your Hub. This enables you to continue editing at another time or location.

Accessing Hub from the homepage

'Auto-saved to my Hub' on the homepage provides quick access to images most recently worked on. Just click on one to load it into the editor.

If you're looking for something other than your most recent works, select the "See all images in Hub" link

Copy vs original

If you want to keep your original image as-is, but want to work on another version of the image, choose "Edit a Copy" instead of "Edit image".

(Note: If you used previous versions of PicMonkey, it's important to keep in mind that rather than Hub not updating until you decide to save, Auto-save happens as you work, just as if you clicked Save after performing any action.)

Accessing Hub from the Editor

Editor is highlighted at the top of the screen when you are working on an image in the editor.

You can pivot to a view of Hub (or the Template picker) by clicking either of those options.

Once in Hub, you first select an image, then click either Edit or Edit a Copy to open it in the editor

Please note, opening an image will close the current document loaded in the editor.

To add an image to the current project, see Uploading Your Own Graphics to PicMonkey.